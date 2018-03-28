A Chinese woman who got upset after her husband was arrested for a minor traffic offence staged a bizarre protest by crawling under a police car and pretending to be sick.

The incident happened on Monday in Changning, central China’s Hunan province. The couple, identified only by their surnames Quan and Wang, and their young daughter were riding a motorbike through the city when they were stopped as part of a routine police check, Shanghai-based news website Thepaper.cn reported on Tuesday.

When officers asked Wang to produce his documents he was unable to provide either a driving licence or the bike’s registration papers. He was told he would have to go to the police station to answer some more questions and was directed to the patrol car.

It was at this point that Quan became “unwell”. According to a post on Changning police’s official WeChat account, the woman “crawled under the police car as the traffic police officers were arranging to transfer the man to the station for further investigation”.

A short video published by the website showed Quan lying on the road with the lower half of her body under the vehicle and her crying daughter looking on. Two paramedics appear in the shot and talk to the woman who appears, from the curling of her fingers, to be having, or feigning, a seizure.

Police called an ambulance after the woman refused to listen to their appeals for her to end her horizontal protest, the report said.

She apparently told officers that she needed them to release her husband, but they refused.

After about an hour lying under the vehicle, the paramedics managed to convince Quan to get back on her feet and took her and her daughter to hospital for a check-up.

People on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, reached their own conclusions as to what might have been ailing the woman.

“This is true love, love makes people stupid,” one person said.

“They should have just ignored her and seen how long she stayed under the car,” said another.