The parents of two children suffering from leukaemia held a “wedding reception” for them in Beijing to raise money to pay for their treatment, according to a newspaper report.

Wu Tianyi, a two-year-old boy, and Yichen, a girl of same age who was not identified by her surname, were receiving treatment from the same hospital ward and will both have to have bone marrow transplants, The Beijing News reported on Tuesday.

Tianyi’s family has already spent over 300,000 yuan (US$47,736) on treatment, and they expect to borrow a further 500,000 yuan, according to the report.

“We have borrowed all money we could. We really don’t have any more money, so we wanted to get some attention from the public and get some help for our poor families,” Wu Laixin, the boy’s father told the newspaper. “Tianyi will receive the transplant in April.”

He said that the family dreamed of seeing their son getting married for real in 20 years’ time, but by raising awareness of his plight now they hoped they would be able to attract donations that would help fund his treatment.

More than 10 people attended the simple wedding reception on Monday, where the mothers of the children gave speeches to share stories of how the families were coping with the situation.

Photographers made snaps of the children, dressed in a navy striped suit and a pink fluffy chiffon dress with ribbons, in front of a green backdrop board decorated with flower and heart-shaped balloons.

Both children were wearing masks and have shaved their heads.

Tianyi was diagnosed with leukaemia in last July, and had already been treated in five different hospitals in the space of eight months.