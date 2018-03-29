Chinese man moves entire house 40 metres to avoid road scheme

A farmer from southern China has spent 330,000 yuan (US$52,500) moving his entire house 40 metres away from the site of a road construction scheme, according to a news website report.

Workers pulled the home in Duchang county in Jiangxi province along a series of sleepers to get to its new location, Jxnews.com.cn reported.

Gao Yiping spent 1 million yuan building and decorating the three-storey house in 2014. “We’ve been living in it for less than a year. I don’t want to demolish it,” he was quoted as saying.

Gao also said the cost of moving the house was far less than building a new one.

It took six weeks for workers using winches to drag the home 40 metres. More than 1,000 wooden sleepers were used in the operation.

Chinese villager moves home, literally, for road-widening project

Gao also received 680,000 yuan in compensation from the local authorities for having to move home.

He told the news website he was now happy in his new location. “I’ve been living here for three months. There aren’t any crack on the walls,” he said.

Another farmer, Jiang Weimin, is planning to follow his neighbour’s example by moving his house about 100 metres, the report said.

His house, with four floors, was built two years ago.

Jiang will need to pay 60,000 yuan more than Gao to move his home because the distance is longer at 120 metres and he heeds to turn the house 90 degrees.