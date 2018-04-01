Another major Chinese metropolis is conducting a citywide campaign to tear down illegal advertising signs in a bid to clean up the urban skyline, according to state media.

Authorities in Tianjin, a northeastern port city outside Beijing, said they would launch an initiative to tighten control over hoardings along major roads to tackle the “chronic disease” of urban management, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The move would include the removal of rooftop advertising, signs and logos, and standardisation of billboards on public facilities in downtown areas, and along motorways and other major routes into and out of the city, they said.

An official from Tianjin’s appearance and garden management committee said the city would continue to explore urban management methods to “resolutely curb a rebound in illegal advertising”.

The clean-up campaign follows a similar effort in Beijing, where 27,000 billboards, signs and logos deemed non-compliant have been slated for removal.

The capital’s municipal government said the move was part of its urban management plan for 2016-23, which is designed to “purify the city space and create a beautiful skyline”, as well as eliminating safety concerns related to some billboards.

China has seen rapid urbanisation in recent decades, with its sprawling megacities governed by top-down urban management strategies. Efforts to control Beijing’s advertising hoardings stretch back almost to the start of the millennium, with a law introduced in 2001 banning them in areas near major tourist sites and government offices.