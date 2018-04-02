A Chinese courier has been hailed as a hero after climbing up the outside of a block of flats to rescue an elderly and infirm woman from her burning home.

Li Hongchen, 31, was delivering parcels for his company SF Express in Harbin, capital of northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province, on Friday morning, when he heard cries for help coming from an apartment building, news website Qq.com reported.

A woman who lived on the first floor was shouting that she could smell burning and had seen smoke coming from a third-floor window.

Li leapt into action, and accompanied by several neighbours raced up the stairs towards the fire. But when he banged on the door to the flat he got no reply.

“People told me there was an elderly woman inside who was bedridden,” he was quoted as saying. “They also said her hearing was bad.”

Realising time was running out, Li ran back downstairs and alerted the people living in the flat immediately below. They allowed him inside and from their balcony he was able to climb up the outside of the building to the stricken woman above.

But his, and her, troubles were far from over. After climbing through the window, and the flames, into the burning flat, he realised just how infirm the elderly resident was.

“I told the woman, ‘come with me’, but she replied, ‘I can’t walk’,” Li said. “So I said, ‘just hold on to my neck and I’ll give you a piggyback downstairs’. But then she said, ‘I can’t move my hands either’.”

With his options running out, Li put his arms under the 84-year old woman, lifted her out of bed and carried her to safety.

Outside on the landing, neighbours were ready to help, as were several of Li’s workmates, whom the cool-headed courier had somehow managed to call for help during his daring rescue.

The report did not explain how the fire started or what happened to the elderly woman after her ordeal. However, it did say she lived with her daughter, who was not inside the property at the time, but returned later, and that the blaze broke out in a makeshift kitchen area close to the balcony.

Li’s employer rewarded him for his bravery with a cash bonus, the report said.