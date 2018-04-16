Chinese police have found drugs disguised in animal crackers, coffee-mate powder and other snacks, according to a news website report.

Police in Tongling, Anhui province, in eastern China, examined a bear-shaped biscuit wrapped in gold paper found on a criminal suspect this month and discovered a new type of drug in it, news portal Thepaper.cn reported on Monday. The police did not specify which drug was found.

Drugs have been found in various kinds of snack packaging by police over the past few years, as drug dealers have attempted to transport and sell them in a country with some of the harshest drug laws in the world.

China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Singapore executed people for drug-related crimes in 2017, according to Amnesty

Police at Xishuangbanna airport in the southern province Yunnan found 6kg (13.3lb) of methamphetamine and heroin packaged in a dozen gummy candy bags in a man’s luggage in March.

The previous month, Shenzhen railway police in Guangdong province seized 0.16kg (0.35lb) of ketamine packaged in 100 small bags that were contained in bigger bags of custard pies.

Drugs have also previously been found in packages of popping candy, chocolate, cigarettes and coffee-mate bags, according to media reports.

In 2016, law enforcers arrested 168,000 suspects in drug cases and seized 82,000kg (82 tonnes) of drugs, according to the ministry of public security.