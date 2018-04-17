Retired Chinese man’s novel way to travel – work as a cleaner

A retired railway worker is funding his travels around China and overseas by working as a cleaner, according to a news website.

Yang Lianjun, 67, said he was dissatisfied going on trips with tour groups so came up with the idea of working to pay for his adventures, Thepaper.cn reported.

Yang, from Liaoning province, has travelled to more than 20 Chinese cities and countries overseas, according to the article.

He normally works as a cleaner at tourist attractions and does his sightseeing after working hours.

“I found out every city has a shortage of cleaners,” Yang was quoted as saying. “I love travelling, so the first thing I did after retiring was sign up for a 3,650 yuan [US$580] tourist group to Yunnan province. But I felt bored after 20 days of dozing in coaches and getting off to take photos.”

Yang has also worked as a helper at a local food market and hotel worker when he could not find cleaning jobs.

He has even made it to South Korea where he worked as a construction worker for two months in the northwestern city Suwon after a friend’s recommendation. He had saved nearly 10,000 yuan when he returned to China.

“I don’t care how much I earn. I just want to go to the places tourist groups won’t take you to,” Yang told the website.

China is the world’s largest outbound travel market in terms of trips. Chinese tourists made a record 4.53 billion domestic and overseas trips last year, according to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The number was equivalent to three times China’s official population of 1.38 billion.