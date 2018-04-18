A courier in southwest China has been taking his elderly mother along with him on his rounds because her Alzheimer’s means she cannot be left on her own for long periods, a news website has reported.

Cai Yujun, 52, has modified his electric bike to ensure that his 92-year-old mother Yang Suxiu has a more comfortable seat on the back, Thecover.cn reported.

He also uses a couple of ropes to secure her to the frame as he makes deliveries to computer shops in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province.

Chinese woman donates her eyes in dying wish to see long-lost son again

Yang was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s seven years ago and can longer take care of herself, according to the report.

“Mother has laboured her whole life for our family. So no matter how hard life is, I cannot shirk my responsibility for taking care of her,” Cai told the website.

The pair have travelled to every corner of the city together, and the report said Cai always holds his mother’s hand when delivering products to prevent her from getting lost.

Cai’s colleagues and friends have also helped out by keeping an eye on her when she cannot follow her son into some of the buildings he visits.

“Many friends like to chat and joke with her,” Cai added.