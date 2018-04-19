Chinese men stole pet cats to make ‘dragon and tiger soup’

Two brothers have been held by police in southwest China accused of stealing eight pet cats to sell to a restaurant, according to a news website report.

The men detained in Lushan county in Sichuan province were intending to sell the animals so they could be cooked in a traditional dish – “dragon and tiger soup” – also made with snake, Thecover.cn reported.

The men trapped and caught the cats with an iron cage and a bird used as bait.

The specially designed cage gave the bird an electric shock when the men pressed a button on a remote control. The bird’s call of alarm would then draw the cats into the cage, according to the article.

Police noticed the younger brother on a motorcycle, with cats crying out loudly inside a nylon bag.

The man, whose full name was not given, admitted stealing the animals and said they intended to sell them to a restaurant that makes “dragon and tiger soup”.

Police save over 500 cats from the dinner table in eastern China

The soup is a traditional dish in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

Authorities in the provincial capital Guangzhou banned the dish in restaurants in 2007, along with the sale of other products made from live snakes and snake meat, the state-run China Daily newspaper reported.