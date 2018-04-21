Storms force major traffic delays at Beijing’s main airport

Severe storms have forced cancellation of about 100 flights at Beijing’s main airport and more are expected across northern China, China’s civil aviation authorities warned on Saturday.

As of 9.30am, 97 flights had been cancelled at Beijing Capital International Airport and travellers were warned to expect more, with more than 1,700 arrivals and departures scheduled at the facility throughout the day.

The warning was issued after aviation authorities responsible for northern China held an emergency meeting on Saturday morning.