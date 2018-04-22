Suspect held over alleged stabbing spree in northern China

Police in northeastern China have detained a man suspected of killing four neighbours last week.

Public security authorities in Dalian, Liaoning province, said in an online statement on Sunday that suspect Cui Jiahui, 51, was picked up by officers in Jinzhou after four days on the run.

Police began searching for Cui after the four neighbours – a couple in their 80s and their two sons – were found dead in a Dalian village on Tuesday, Shanghai-based news portal Thepaper.cn reported.

Cui and the victims were distant relatives but had little contact, the report quoted other residents as saying.

Authorities offered a reward of up to 100,000 yuan (US$15,880) for information leading to Cui’s capture but the report did not say if the money had been claimed.

The report said Cui admitted stabbing the victims over an unspecified dispute.