A large number of Chinese tourists have been killed or injured in a road accident in North Korea, China’s foreign ministry said.

The accident happened on Sunday night, according to a statement published by the ministry on Monday morning.

“The Chinese embassy in North Korea was informed by the DPRK that a serious traffic accident occurred in North Korea’s Hwanghae province at night, causing a serious number of deaths and injuries to Chinese tourists. Details are currently being verified,” the statement said.

The ministry added that staff from the embassy have immediately gone to the scene.

No number of casualties was stated, but Chinese state television’s English-language channel earlier tweeted on Monday that a tour bus had fallen off a bridge killing more than 30 people.

The tweet was later deleted.

Bus filled with Chinese tourists crashes in Iceland, killing one and critically injuring 12

China’s tourism authority does not publish a breakdown of the number of Chinese visitors to North Korea.

However, the number travelling from Dandong in the Chinese province of Liaoning spiked to 580,000 in the second half of 2016, according to the state-run China News Service.

Chinese tourists make up most of the tourists travelling to North Korea.

North Hwanghae is in the south of North Korea and shares a border with South Korea on the demilitarised zone.

Additional reporting by Reuters