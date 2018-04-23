Chinese toddler electrocuted by coin-operated children’s ride

A toddler has died after he was electrocuted by a coin-operated children’s ride in eastern China.

The 11-month-old boy from Fuzhou in Fujian province was killed after he touched an exposed wire on the coin-operated car, the Southern Metropolis News reported.

The accident occurred at about noon last Thursday outside a convenience store in a residential area of the city, according to the article.

The boy had ridden the electric rocking car minutes before the accident.

After the ride, his grandfather took him down and sat him by the stairs behind the machine.

Unknown to the elderly man, the ride had an exposed cable within reach of the child.

The boy touched it and the electricity knocked him unconscious instantly.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The faulty toy has been removed and the store owner taken away for investigation, the article said.

Police told the Strait City Daily the incident was still under investigation, but at the current stage it was not a criminal case and would be probably end in a civil lawsuit.

Similar children’s rides are commonplace outside convenience stores in China.

Another boy in Fujian province was electrocuted to death in 2013 in similar accident.

There have also been reports in China of children having fingers severed after putting them in holes in the machinery as the rides rock back and forth.