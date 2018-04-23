Antique-style Peppa Pig porcelain cup a hit online in China

A porcelain cup painted in an antique style depicting the children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig, set against the backdrop of a traditional Chinese landscape, has proved a hit online in China.

A Chinese artist first featured the design on his social media page and has since attracted over 500 comments a day, with many asking where they can buy it.

The British children’s cartoon series Peppa Pig is massively popular in China, with toys, clothes and other spin-off products produced.

The series has attracted 34 billion views on different Chinese platforms since the brand launched in China in 2015, according to media reports last year.

The artist who painted the cup, whose full name was not given, said he was surprised it has proved so popular, the China Youth Daily reported.

“The combination of the two [Peppa Pig and porcelain painting] was just improvised ,” the artist was quoted as saying, adding that he specialises in traditional Chinese painting.

The artist said he had no plans to sell the design on a large scale, but noted that some people have already started copying his design to market online.

Cups similar to his are now being sold on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao for between 198 yuan (US$32) to 399 yuan.