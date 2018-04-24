18 die in suspected arson attack on Chinese karaoke lounge

Eighteen people were killed and five injured in a suspected arson attack at a karaoke lounge in southern China.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Qingyuan in Guangdong province soon after midnight on Tuesday, according to a police statement and state media reports.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by arson, the Qingyuan public security department said on its official social media account.

Police later issued a wanted notice looking for a 32-year old local man, saying he was the prime suspect accused of setting the karaoke parlour ablaze.

State broadcaster CCTV said the suspect got into an argument, then used a motorcycle to block the building’s door and lit the fire.

Police have offered a 200,000 yuan (US$31,700) reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Four people killed as fire rages through electric-bicycle store in Beijing

A video from the scene, posted by the state-run daily the Global Times on Twitter, shows flames leaping from a building on a tree-lined street at night as a crowd looks on and at least one rescue vehicle flashes its lights.

The fire at the three-storey building was put out at just before 1am after police, fire, health and work safety departments sent rescuers to the scene.

Beijing’s migrant workers sent packing in safety crackdown after deadly blaze

Fatal fires are common in China, where safety regulations are widely flouted and enforcement is lax.

More than two dozen people were killed in two fires in Beijing’s migrant neighbourhoods late last year.

The first blaze, which killed 19 people in November, prompted the authorities to begin tearing down unsafe buildings in the capital, forcing hundreds of thousands of migrants back to their hometowns.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse