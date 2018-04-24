A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a dog that fell out of a building in southern China, according to a newspaper report.

The accident happened as the woman was walking in the street in Guangzhou in Guangdong province, The Beijing News reported.

Surveillance camera footage shows the woman was struck on the head as a small white dog fell from above.

She immediately slumped unconscious to the ground.

Another woman was walking next to her, carrying a child. She tried the revive the woman, but without success.

She was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries, according to the article.

She remains in hospital after the accident on Sunday, the newspaper said.

The dog walked away seemingly unscathed after the animal’s fall was broken by the woman.

It is not clear why or how the dog fell from the building.

Police are investigating.

The woman remains under observation in hospital, according to the article.