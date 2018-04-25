Chinese boy held out of moving car’s window to urinate

A Chinese man was caught on camera holding a small boy out of a moving car’s window to urinate.

The incident was captured by a woman travelling in a car behind in Chengdu in Sichuan province.

The footage has since been widely shared on the internet in China.

The video shows the man cradling the boy out of the window while the car is stopped at traffic lights.

He continues to balance the child outside as the car moves away and the incident last Sunday lasted about two minutes.

The woman who filmed the footage told the news website Thepaper.cn: “At the time it really scared me. What if they had accidentally dropped him?”

A police statement was quoted as saying that the man had not broken the law, but it criticised his actions.

“Although this behaviour does not violate laws or regulations, it could easily become a safety risk,” the statement said. “Firstly it affects the vehicle behind and secondly if they ran into another vehicle he could easily have slipped.”