Chinese baby thrown out of parents’ van escapes unscathed

A baby boy has escaped unscathed after he fell out of his parents’ van in eastern China when one of its doors swung open following a sharp turn.

The incident involving the 11-month-old child was caught on surveillance camera in Changzhou in Jiangsu province after the van had swerved sharply to get into lane, Anhui Television Station reported.

The baby is seen in the footage falling from the van and rolling into the centre of the road.

His parents were unaware of what had happened and carried on driving.

Other motorists and passers-by spotted the child and within seconds brought him to safety, according to the report.

The child’s parents only realised their baby was gone when they stopped at traffic lights and the mother ran back in search of the baby.

The boy was later returned, uninjured, to his parents.

Similar incidents have happened across China as there is no national law requiring car seats for babies or banning young children from sitting in the front passenger seat.

A child was caught on surveillance camera falling out of a car from a passenger seat two years ago in Chengdu in Sichuan province. The youngster was not injured.

A one-year-old baby boy was killed after he was thrown from a car during a road accident in Yangzhou in Jiangsu province in 2013.