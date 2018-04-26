US pilot killed in test flight ahead of Chinese air show

An American pilot was killed during a test flight ahead of an air show in northern China, state media reported.

The pilot died after his aerobatics plane crashed to the ground about 100 metres above the runway at an airfield in Zhengzhou in Henan province, the state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

An investigation is underway into what caused the crash on Wednesday, according to the article.

The pilot, named in the report as Elgin Wells, was a member of the Red Eagle aerobatic flight team in the United States.

No other casualties were reported in the accident.

Wells was due to take part in the Zhengzhou Air Show, which begins on Friday.

China’s air force holds funeral for crew killed in plane crash

The US team is one of several from overseas invited to take part in the show, including from Italy and Britain, the organisers said at a press briefing in January.

The report did not say if the aerobatics displays at the show would continue as scheduled.

A pilot flying for a US aerobatics team was killed two years ago at an air show in Gansu province.