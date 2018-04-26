A woman got stuck between platform safety doors and a fast-moving subway train in Shanghai after she tried to force her way on board as she was late for work, local media outlets reported.

The woman pulled open the safety doors at Baoan Gonglu station, but was unable to get into the crowded train compartment, leaving her stranded in the narrow gap by the platform edge, the news website Knews reported.

A video clip circulated online in China showed the woman standing nervously in the gap as the train pulled away at speed.

She was not injured in the incident on Wednesday, but the authorities are investigating how she managed to open the safety doors.

Beijing subway passengers tried to raise alarm before accident victim was dragged to her death

Many Chinese cities have installed safety doors on platforms to control crowds getting onto busy subway trains.

The doors are usually equipped with sensors to alert operators and force trains to stop if the barrier is breached, experts told the news website.

A woman was killed on Beijing’s subway system two years ago after she was trapped behind a safety door on the platform edge and was dragged onto the track.