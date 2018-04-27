Wild monkey takes revenge on pushy Chinese tourist

A monkey hit back at a Chinese tourist who pushed the animal into a pond at a temple in southeast China.

The monkey was perched on a railing next to the pond at Xitian Temple, in Dehua county, Fujian province, on Monday, when the tourist shoved the unsuspecting animal into the water, according to footage posted on news website Pear Video.

But the monkey then leapt out of the pond and chased the tourist into a nearby temple building, and was soon joined by a second monkey.

The Beijing News reported that the second monkey scratched the tourist before other visitors helped drive the animals away.

“The monkey wasn’t hurt, it is very mischievous,” Baidu news quoted a site manager as saying.

The temple is known for attracting wild monkeys and blog posts warn visitors that the animals can be aggressive.

“The man was just spoiling for a fight,” one netizen posted on Weibo in reaction to the video.