Tourists have plucked the tail feathers from four live peacocks at a zoo in eastern China, according to a newspaper report.

It is the second incident of its kind at Liwan Zoo in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province this year.

Traces of blood were still at the scene after the latest assault on the birds, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Pictures circulated on social media show all the peacocks’ long tail feathers had been pulled out.

It may take some time for the feathers to regrow as they generally begin to form in November with the process ending in March or April the following year, according to the article.

After a similar incident earlier this year the zoo stopped allowing visitors access to the peacocks’ enclosure. A member of staff was also put on watch and a pre-recorded audio message told visitors not to disturb the birds.

The zoo is now going to put an extra two staff to watch over the enclosure. The zoo was also quoted as saying that it would report future cases to the police.

The report did not make clear when the birds were injured.

Visitors at a wildlife park near the Great Wall in Beijing chased peacocks and tore out their tail feathers last year.

Two birds died at a wildlife park in Yunnan province in 2016 after they were grabbed by visitors, forcibly held to pose for pictures and had their tail feathers plucked.

Just last week visitors at a zoo in Fujian threw bricks at a kangaroo to try and make it jump and killed it.