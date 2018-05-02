A father who allegedly killed his seven-year-old son by throwing the boy off a bridge has been detained in southwest China, a news website reports.

The 32-year-old man, named only as Jiang by the police, was travelling by bus with his son from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan, to nearby Chongqing on Sunday, Thepaper.cn reported on Monday.

As their bus passed over Yuanjiagang bridge in the Jiulongpo district of Chongqing around 8.30pm, the father suddenly threw his son onto the busy road below, according to witnesses. The child was crushed by an oncoming car.

A video posted on news website Thepaper.cn shows police rushing to the scene and cordoning off the area.

In a statement, police confirmed the boy was taken to hospital but died soon after, while his father has been detained pending further investigation.

It is not known what motivated the incident, but relatives of the man, who is originally from Pujiang county in Sichuan, told police that he had been acting abnormally since his divorce in November.

One witness, who can be heard in the video, claimed that the boy had been sick and his father could not afford the child’s medical treatment.

“The child was thrown from the flyover. The boy was sick and his father couldn’t afford the treatment,” he said.

