Man makes off with dolphin stranded on Chinese beach

Police are trying to trace a man filmed carrying off a dolphin that had got stranded on a beach in southern China.

The footage, filmed during China’s three-day labour holiday on May 1, was taken at Hailing Island – a popular tourist hotspot – in Guangdong province, the news website Btime.com reported.

The man in swimming shorts is shown in the video walking casually down the beach with the large dolphin over his shoulder and a woman following behind.

A local fishery authority official, whose full name was not given, told the website: “We received reports from witnesses saying there was a dolphin that had got stranded on the beach and looked like it was about to die when it was found.

“The man, thought to be a tourist on the island, was then seen to have carried the dolphin away on his car … he will be punished when he is identified.

“Dolphins are protected animals [in China]. Whether it was dead or alive, he should have called the authorities for help.”

Chinese internet users were enraged over the video, which was widely circulated online.

“Is he going to boil the dolphin [for food]? This is simply disgusting,” one internet user wrote.

Another said: “These people are like savages. They should be punished and made to pay hundreds of thousands of yuan.”