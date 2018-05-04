A video of employees crawling around on all fours like dogs and getting slapped during a company monthly appraisal meeting over their poor performance has been widely shared online in China.

Internet users expressed disbelief at the treatment of the workers and strongly criticised the property company that employed them.

The clips show staff at the company in Yichang in central Hubei province at their April appraisal session, the news website Thepaper.cn reported on Friday.

A uniformed female employee is seen repeatedly slapping six male workers standing to attention in a line before the room breaks out in applause.

In another clip, dozens of colleagues crawl around in a circle, appearing to imitate dogs, while chanting. A man, who appears to be in charge, stands in the middle absent-mindedly checking his watch.

The head of the unnamed company, whose full name was also not given, told the website that employees had chosen their punishments.

“The fact is that six male employees did not fulfil their duties as required by the company, not calling customers and so on, because the firm is too relaxed and their performance is poor,” he was quoted as saying. The female employee who slapped the staff was only carrying out what the employees had requested, he said.

Six men working for the firm were also quoted as saying that the video footage had been “misunderstood” and that they enjoyed working at the company.

However, the woman who had tears in her eyes while carrying out the punishment left her job on Wednesday, according to the report.

Other staff unhappy with their treatment were also scared to speak out, one unnamed source told the Three Gorges Evening News.

The head of the company, which has 10 offices and more than 160 employees, told the news website the firm would learn from the incident and improve its management. It is also trying to find out who leaked the video, he said.

The clips have sparked outrage online.

“This perversion shows the backwardness of Chinese companies,” one user wrote. Another asked: “What kind of work is worth losing a man’s dignity? This business is rubbish and should be closed.”

A similar video was published online two years ago of employees in Baishan in Jilin province crawling on all fours in public after not meeting their sales targets.

The same treatment was meted out to staff at a firm in Chongqing in 2013 who were forced on to their hands and knees as part of a training session on how to handle pressure.