Are Chinese K-pop fans becoming a threat to airport security?

They may be responsible for stealing millions of preteen hearts, but K-pop bands have recently been linked to a rather less romantic “crime” – causing huge delays at airports across China.

This year alone at Beijing Capital Airport’s Terminal 3 there have been at least seven reported incidents of impassioned fans of the squeaky clean popsters creating havoc in their bid to see and be seen with their idols, People’s Daily reported.

Chinese woman comes out of coma listening to Taiwanese singer Jay Chou pop song

Earlier this month, more than a dozen fans of Nine Percent, a Chinese mainland-based K-pop band, barged through a boarding gate at the terminal in pursuit of their heroes.

Once on the plane, the besotted group forced their way into the first-class cabin where the boys were settling in for take-off.

The incident led to the flight being delayed by about two hours, the report said.

Although it did not say if any of the people involved in the stampede had been punished, the report did quote Beijing-based lawyer Yue Shenshan as saying that in cases of airport security breaches, the ramifications could be serious.

Besides the possible offence of disrupting the social order, the unruly fans might also have broken personal privacy laws in obtaining details about their idols’ movements, he said.

Under a new regulation that took effect on May 1, anyone found guilty of causing disruption at check-in counters or blocking airport passageways could be given a demerit on their social credit record or be banned from flying for up to a year, the report said.

Chinese airport security alarm over ‘liquid glitter’ mobile phone case

Even if they are not charged with breaking the law, excitable pop fans might want to spare a thought for the objects of their affections.

When Taiwanese singer Tian Fuzhen landed at an airport in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province, on Friday night, she was mobbed by dozens of doting fans, who quickly saw through her efforts to disguise her appearance with sunglasses and a face mask.

The 35-year-old later described the experience as “toooooooo much …” on social media.