A university in central China has apologised to female students and reversed a decision to ban those in short skirts and revealing clothing from entering the library after it was inundated with complaints.

Hunan Agricultural University students first learned about the ban when a notice was put up outside the library saying anyone in a halter dress, skirt or shorts under 50cm long from the waist would not be allowed in, according to a Pear Video report.

It was unclear when the notice went up but the report said the decision was taken after a student complained to the provincial education authorities on Tuesday that female students wearing such clothing in the library had “disrupted” their studies.

Women at the university said they had been stopped from going into the library by security guards because of what they were wearing, and many complained.

But the ban was short-lived, according to a member of the library staff who did not want to be identified.

“The notice was only up for a brief time before it was removed,” the staff member told Pear Video.

After it was taken down on Friday, another notice was put up on Saturday saying the ban had been lifted and apologising to students for the confusion and any convenience caused, according to the report. That notice said students would not be allowed into the library wearing vests or flip-flops.

The original ban also caused a stir online, with people saying that students should be allowed to wear whatever they choose.

“People have the right to choose what they want to wear, it just speaks of who you are if you think too much about others’ clothes,” one person commented on news website News.163.com.

The mercury has been climbing in the past week in Changsha, where the university is located, reaching a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

