Chinese family of three attempt suicide over loan shark debts

A family of three from southern China tried to commit suicide because they could not pay off loan sharks, but were saved after a friend of the daughter was unable to contact her and called the police, according to a news report.

Police had also been warned to check on the family the previous day after the daughter posted a suicide note online, but the family had denied to officers they were considering killing themselves, the China News Service reported.

The family was originally from Beijing, but were living in Haikou in Hainan province and the father’s business had failed, according to the article.

Loan sharks continue to prey on Chinese university students by going offline to bypass crackdown

The daughter, a 20-year-old former nurse, applied for credit cards and took out loans to help with their finances, but even selling off their homes was not enough to pay off their debts to loan sharks.

The daughter posted a note online on Sunday saying: “I don’t think my father doesn’t love my mother or me or deliberately set me up … my mother loves me to the bone, so I decided to go to that place with them.”

The message explicitly stated it was a suicide note and some internet users contacted the police.

Officers were also contacted by a worried classmate of the daughter on Sunday evening.

The family, however, told officers they were fine and denied they were intending to kill themselves. They also claimed somebody was using the daughter’s social media account without her permission.

Police were alerted again on Monday morning by the classmate who said she could not reach her friend.

Chinese student who wanted an iPhone racks up loan shark debts of US$34,000

The family was found unconscious at their home with drug packaging and suicide notes by them.

The mother and daughter are in a stable condition in hospital and the father has been discharged. Police have contacted other members of their family to stay with them.