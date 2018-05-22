A man died in a hotel bathtub in eastern China after a night of excessive drinking with friends who have given his family 1 million yuan (US$157,000) in compensation.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered by a friend in a bathtub of the Metropark Hotel in Yangzhou in Jiangsu province on Saturday evening, the Yangtse Evening Post reported.

Police believe he died of a heart attack following a night of binge drinking and collapsed in the bath.

He was pronounced dead after police arrived at the scene, the report said.

Police told the paper the unnamed man’s friends have reached a settlement with his family to give them compensation.

The case is the latest to shed light on China’s notorious drinking culture where banquets regularly involve continuous toasting with everyone expected to drink.

A 29-year-old man died in February after a company lunch and dinner in Guangzhou in southern China. He drank 600ml (1.3 pints) of baijiu, a potent Chinese spirit which is often at least 50 per cent proof alcohol.

The logistics company who employed him offered his wife and two-year-old child 40,000 yuan in compensation, according to media reports.

A survey by the China Youth Daily in 2013 showed 82 per cent of 10,000 people polled believed drinking was essential for the career development of young professionals and 84 per cent said they disliked being forced into drinking.