A woman from southwest China who had been kidnapped, tied up and locked in a car boot had a lucky escape after a tailgating driver accidentally smashed it open, according to news site reports.

Witnesses described how the woman, whose feet and wrists had been tied, fell out of the boot when it flew open in the prang in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province on Monday, Beijing Youth Daily reported the following day.

A video published by btime shows the woman sitting on the road surrounded by traffic after she had fallen out of the white Audi.

On Tuesday evening, the Qingyang district police issued a notice online stating there was a “kidnapping near the Gaosheng bridge on May 21”.

It named the victim as Lei Mou, and the suspect as a 30-year-old male surnamed Chen, who had driven to Chengdu from Mianyang city in Sichuan.

There were no reports that anyone had been injured in the incident.

The report said the suspect had been arrested and had confessed after interrogation, adding that investigations into the case continue.

The video footage also included comments posted on social media by people who had claimed to have witnessed the event.

One said: “This isn’t even in the movies! Luckily there was a tailgate otherwise no one would have known what was happening to this girl!!”

It continued: “The kidnapper has already gone … they must really not have a heart.”

Another comment said: “The kidnapper saw the car crash and ran, before realising he hadn’t taken his stuff and returned to the car.”

Other social media comments claimed that the woman worked at a provincial hospital and had been bundled into the car by the man as she was leaving work.