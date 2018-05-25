A video showing four men who were forced to dance on the street wearing only their underwear because of their poor performance at work has been widely shared online in China.

The men shown in the clip were property agents from Nantong in Jiangsu province.

Their company said they had been punished for showing a “poor attitude to customers”, Modern Express reported.

The men are shown in a 30-second long video clip wearing just their shoes and underpants as they dance in front of an office with the name Red Peak Real Estate behind them.

The four are seen doing simple dance moves, clapping and moving their bodies left to right, while music plays in the background.

The company said the video was taken by passers-by and that some managers at the branch had been reprimanded for their treatment of the employees.

Internet users were critical of both the company and the workers taking the punishment.

“The values in this industry are so twisted,” one person said.

Another commented: “The staff are so pathetic. I bet they’d even kneel just to earn a living. Their boss has no compassion, but they also have no guts.”

Similar videos showing bosses punishing staff for poor work have previously been widely circulated on the internet in China.

Property agents in Yichang, central China’s Hubei province, were shown crawling on all fours like dogs and getting slapped by a colleague in a video circulating earlier this month.

The company later said the workers requested the punishment, but a woman shown slapping the men later left the firm.

A lawyer, Pang Qijun, was quoted as saying that the firm in Jiangsu might have broken labour laws.

Workers could reject unreasonable requests from their employers and sue if they were punished unfairly, he said.