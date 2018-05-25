A man has been detained for trying to steal a newborn from a hospital in southwest China, mainland media reported.

A 35-year old man, who was only identified by his surname Xie, was arrested after CCTV cameras caught a man sneaking into the maternity ward in a hospital in Dazhou city in Sichuan province on Monday night, Dazhou Evening News reported.

The man was seen strolling along the corridor and peeking through a few doors before entering a ward. He then attempted to carry a baby boy away from his cot, but was spotted by the baby’s grandmother.

“[Someone] is stealing the baby!” the woman shouted. The man immediately dropped the infant back on the bed and ran out of the ward.

CCTV footage obtained by the Shanghai-based news portal Thepaper.cn showed that more than a dozen people responded to the grandmother’s scream, and several of them chased after the man.

Xie was apprehended near the hospital entrance with the help of police officers.

Hospital staff told Thepaper that the man has a history of stealing from the hospital and has been arrested and punished multiple times. It is not known if the previous incidents involved attempts to abduct children.

The suspect has been detained following the latest incident and investigations into the case are ongoing.