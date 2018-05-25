Arrested ‘sex worker’ in drag has Chinese police fooled

A suspected prostitute was arrested during a police raid on a flat in southern Guangdong province, but officers said they did not realise the sex worker was a man until they were on their way to the station – and neither did his alleged client, according to a local newspaper.

The two men were arrested on prostitution charges at the flat in Meijiang district, Meizhou after police received a tip-off, Meizhou Daily reported on Friday.

At that stage, police said they did not realise one of the men was in drag, according to the report.

How China’s market economy has fuelled a prostitution boom

The 26-year-old is seen in a video clip of the arrest with long hair, red lipstick, false eyelashes and women’s clothes. It also shows him telling apparently surprised police officers on the way to the station that he is actually a man.

It is not clear who filmed the arrest but the video was shared online and obtained by the newspaper.

American retiree behind ‘Burmese Border Chicks for Hire’ Facebook page arrested in Thailand

The man told police he had recently married and was struggling financially because he did not have a stable income, so he had advertised as a sex worker on social media app WeChat and rented a flat where he provided sexual services, according to the report.

The 39-year-old man with him was also apparently unaware of the suspected sex worker’s gender until the police started questioning the pair, the report said. Both men have been detained.