A driver from eastern China who is suspected to have deliberately run over a woman with an SUV later fell from the eighth floor of a building, mainland media has reported.

Both the woman and the man, who suffered serious brain injuries in the fall, were being treated in hospital in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province, Modern Express reported.

Footage posted on the video sharing platform Haokan appears to show that the man, who was driving a white SUV slowly along the street, started quarrelling with two women who were walking alongside the road.

As the women turned to leave, the car suddenly turned right and hit one of the women.

Enraged, she then picked up a stone and threw it at the car, hitting one of the windows.

The driver then speeded up and knocked the woman over, pinning her beneath the vehicle.

Pedestrians came to the aid of woman by lifting up the car and freeing her. The driver remained at the scene and continued arguing with the other woman.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for burns and bruising.

It was not clear what relationship, if any, existed between the pair and the cause of their dispute also remains unknown.

Several hours after the incident on Thursday, the man fell from the eighth floor of a building, apparently having jumped. Doctors said he had suffered serious brain injuries in the fall and had damaged his lungs.

The report did not say whether the police had been contacted about the incident.