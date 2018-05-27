Four beachside blocks of flats in eastern China that lay vacant for more than a decade after the developer ran out of money were demolished on Saturday.

The Weiya Bay project, which consisted of four blocks between 28 and 30 storeys high, had been constructed metres away from the sea in the port of Yantai, Shandong province.

The development had been touted as the closest residential properties to the sea in the country, but construction was halted nine years ago after the South Korean investor behind the project pulled out after losing money in the global financial crisis, National Business Daily reported.

The project was transferred to a mainland developer, but the development remained unfinished due to local doubts about the scheme.

Many people said they would not buy the houses, citing concerns that the foundations might sink and the proximity to the sea could cause problems with damp.

Locals also said that cracks had appeared in the walls of some of the properties.

The land was recently sold to a local company, which decided to demolish the unfinished blocks of flats. A hotel is now expected to be built on the site.

The demolition itself took just 15 seconds on Saturday, with locals near the site reporting that they could feel the ground trembling beneath them as thick smoke filled the air.