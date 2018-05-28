People walking past a block of flats in eastern China have taken to keeping one eye on the sky recently after multiple reports of heavy items being thrown from high-rise windows, according to mainland media reports.

Since last month, a total of 14 fire extinguishers, bottles, glasses, bricks and even a bicycle have been seen falling from the sky, and people living and working in the area fear for their safety, news website Thepaper.cn reported on Sunday.

Concerned residents in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, were quoted as saying that the first torrent started on April 20, and that a slew of items rained down over the next four days. After about a week’s hiatus, the bombardment started over.

The owner of a shop on the ground floor of the building said he was almost hit by a falling fire extinguisher, according to a separate report by Jiangsu Radio and TV station.

After hearing about the incidents, the property management team installed security cameras and managed to capture some items, including the bicycle, being tossed from a window, the report said.

A police investigation determined that two nine-year-old children were the perpetrators and that the items had fallen from the window of a rented property.

One report said officers tried to speak to the family, but that they declined. Neither said if any further action would be taken against the youngsters or their parents.

The property management office said it had spoken to the owner of the flat, who had agreed not to renew the family’s lease when it expires in July.