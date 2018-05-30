Japanese koi accidentally dumped on Chinese university lawn

Hundreds of donated Japanese koi were accidentally released on a university campus lawn in eastern China on Tuesday, causing many to die.

Linyi University in Shandong province had earlier in the day received a donation from a fishery firm of about 13,000 live fish.

About 3,000 were Japanese koi, according to a clip circulated on Chinese video sharing and live-streaming platform Miaopai.

The fish were supposed to be released into a lake on the university grounds.

In the 45-second video, a worker is seen accidentally tipping a black bag downwards, causing it to burst open.

Water and hundreds of brightly coloured koi spilled out onto grass near the lake as a crowd watched.

The fish can be seen flapping around, struggling to survive.

People began picking up many of them and throwing them into the lake a few feet away, in an attempt to save them, but many died on the grass.

The video provided no further details.

Associated with luck, prosperity and good fortune, koi fish are a symbol of Japan, bred for their colour and beauty.

Although prices vary depending on their quality and colour, the most expensive can sell for up to US$2 million.