Two people were killed and a young child was injured in southwestern China on Tuesday when a dump truck toppled over, crushing the car they were in, according to local media.

The three victims were travelling in a white sedan through the Jiangjin district of Chongqing about 5.15pm when the incident happened, Chongqing Morning News reported.

Police were quoted as saying that the truck, which was carrying construction waste, overturned after pulling away from a junction.

Two passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third, a young child, was taken to hospital after being released from the wreckage by firefighters, the report said.

Taiwanese citizen assaulted by mainland Chinese tourists in Cambodia, reports say

Police identified the driver of the truck as a 43-year-old local man surnamed Gong. They did not provide any further information, but said the incident was under investigation.

Photographs taken at the scene showed the truck lying on top of the car, and its load of earth and rocks spilled across the road surface.

The huge amount of debris delayed rescuers’ efforts to free the three people trapped inside the car, the report said.