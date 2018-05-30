Boy, 7, killed after bouncy castle upended by strong winds in China

A seven-year-old boy was killed and several other children and at least five adults were injured when an inflatable bouncy castle was upended and carried by heavy winds in southeast China, a local newspaper reports.

The bouncy castle had been set up in a public square in the town of Fengwei in Quanzhou, Fujian province, Quanzhou Evening News reported on Wednesday.

Child saved from wreckage after dump truck flattens car in southeast China, killing two

Many children were playing on the inflatable structure on Tuesday night when it was overturned by strong gusts and blown across the square, striking people nearby and trapping children inside and underneath it, the report said.

When the castle collapsed, dozens of people rushed to try to unfold the structure, which had begun to deflate with the children inside.

Plastic tables and chairs are seen flying across the square in the wind in videos of the incident taken on mobile phones and posted on social media. Scooters parked nearby were also blown over.

Wind blows bouncy castle across field in Colorado

A doctor told the newspaper that the boy killed in the incident had no heartbeat when he arrived at hospital and they had tried to resuscitate him for nearly an hour.

Locals said several other children were treated for their injuries in hospital, but their condition was not known. At least five adults were treated for rib and arm fractures and head injuries, the report said.