Chinese man buried in his car as dying wish is granted

A villager was buried in his car instead of a coffin in northern China on Monday, as requested in his will, according to reports.

The car-loving man from Baoding city in Hebei province, surnamed Qi according to website Kankan News, had asked to be buried inside his silver Hyundai Sonata when he died, reported news site Sohu on Wednesday.

In a video posted on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, the car is shown hanging by ropes from an excavator as it is slowly lowered into an oversized grave.

Villagers watch on, with some helping to steady the vehicle as it is placed into the pit. The video had more than 1.6 million views by Thursday afternoon.

“It was in his will, which said his corpse didn’t need a coffin but to use his car to bury him,” an unnamed villager says over the video. “He has liked cars since he was young.”

Comments from amused Weibo users have flooded in.

“Luckily the deceased only loved cars,” one wrote.

“I like planes, what shall I do?” another said, while a third joked: “Ask the tomb owner to bring a driving licence, the police have been strict recently.”

Many have speculated as to what would happen if the car were one day dug out.

“A thousand years on, a museum commentary can say: ‘This is an ancient means of transportation – extremely slow, it can only go at 100km an hour,’” Sohu quoted one as saying.