New buildings in southeast China have become an internet hit as people compare them to three-in-one washing products.

Four buildings in Fuzhou, the capital of Fujian province, have been built as part of the initial phase of a project, with three of them built in a line.

On Monday, using a Weibo account called “Fuzhou Construction and Development”, a local blogger posted photographs of the three buildings in a row, asking people to give them a name.

It went viral, reaching more than 10 million views in the first two days, generating 4,000 comments and being shared over 27,000 times.

Meet the Chinese make-up artist who became Mona Lisa - and an overnight Tik Tok sensation

One commenter named them “shampoo, body wash, conditioner”, and people on social media couldn’t get enough of it. The comment was quoted in countless other comments, and one such post was shared again over 8,000 times.

Others have edited the towers into a picture of a bath to make them look like they are mini bottles sitting on a shelf, while another added to the joke, referencing three toiletry brands: “Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Dove”.

Smoking hot: Chinese barber an internet hit giving perms with fire-heated tongs

The gleaming glass towers are 100 metres high, with 24 floors, and officially opened on March 31, according to a post by PearVideo on Wednesday.

Lying on a flat plain near a wide river, their design was intended to resemble sailing boats, with the wider meaning that tenants can set sail from Fuzhou.

The buildings’ main use is as office space for science and technology research and development companies, the video said. Three more high-rises will form part of the second phase, yet to be built.