More than 20 cats, dogs saved after China pet shop catches fire

Firefighters rescued more than 20 cats and dogs after a pet store caught fire in eastern China.

Three puppies were, however, killed in the blaze in Hefei in Anhui province, the news website Anhuinews.com reported.

The animals were locked in their cages when the fire broke out at about 6am last Thursday, the report said.

No one was in the store at the time. After the blaze was reported, firefighters had to break down a door to get in the building. Video footage shown by the state broadcaster CCTV also showed firefighters sawing through the shop shutters with cutting equipment.

The firefighters quickly brought the animals in their cages outside as they put out the flames.

Four dogs and a cat which had passed out after inhaling smoke were resuscitated.

Video footage showed a firefighter gently massaging and pumping the chest of an unconscious dog as another administered oxygen.

Other firefighters attended to a kitten, wiping its face with damp cloth after it had been revived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.