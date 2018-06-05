About 200 meteorites have been recovered in southwestern China after a fireball event occurred last Friday, leading to a rush to find and sell the rare rocks, according to mainland media reports.

The fireball, or meteor, was seen at around 9:40pm on Friday, when a ball of flame arched across the sky near Xishuangbanna, an autonomous prefecture in Yunnan province, bordering Myanmar and Laos, local media Yunnan.cn reported.



Meteorites – fragments of the meteor – were later found in a village in Menghai county, in Xishuangbanna, prompting a “treasure hunt” by villagers, scientists and stargazers.

By Monday evening, about 200 meteorites had been found on the ground, with the larger fragments weighing hundreds of grams, according to a report by news site ThePaper.cn.

Videos shared online include dashboard cam footage of the meteor itself, and clips showing damaged buildings and meteorites found on the ground.

Meteorites have been touted for sale for as much as about 50,000 yuan (about US$8,000) per gram, rather than the usual price of up to 100 yuan per gram, according to the local government.

The authorities warned villagers on Monday that the meteorites would be of scientific worth rather than valuable to collectors.

“Please be rational about the incident and don’t blindly believe in becoming rich overnight by discovering meteorites,” the government said. “Good life is created by your own efforts.”

Last October, during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a similar fireball incident lit up the sky in Yunnan.

Recorded by Nasa 164km from Lijiang, a city in the northwest of the province, it entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 14.6km per second and carried an impact energy equivalent of 540 tonnes (595 short tons) of TNT explosives, according to Nasa.

The biggest fireball event recorded in China was in 2009, when a meteor was recorded carrying the energy equivalent of 2,300 tonnes of TNT explosives.