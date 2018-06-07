A house is going under the hammer in eastern China for an asking price about a third of its market value because it was the scene of a gruesome axe murder, according to a newspaper report.

The three-storey house in Nanjing in Jiangsu province is to be auctioned on Monday for a suggested price of 4.35 million yuan (US$680,000), the Modern Express reported.

That is about 65 per cent less than other similar properties in the area are selling for, according to the article.

Feng Jun, 70, was convicted of killing his son-in-law at the house in 2011 in a plot with his daughter.

The man was mistakenly thought by police to have died in a road accident in 2006 and Feng and his daughter claim the insurance on this “death”.

The pair later feared he would expose the fraud so they killed him with an axe and knife and dismembered his body in a garage at the house.

The current owner of the home tried to sell the house three times four years ago, dropping the price from 8.2 million yuan to 5.5 million yuan, but without success, the report said.

More than 20,000 people have viewed Monday’s auction details on the internet, but only one person has applied to join the bidding by sending a 300,000 yuan as deposit, according to the article.

After police wrongly thought the son-in-law had died in a road accident his wife later claimed the insurance and revoked his permanent residency at a local police station.

The son-in-law later repeatedly asked his wife and her father to return his passport, but they refused, fearing the fraud would be exposed, the report said.

Police documents showed that Feng bought an axe, a kitchen knife and some large rubbish bags in February 2011. The next day he struck his son-in-law multiple times on the head with the axe and knife in his garage.

He and his daughter dismembered the man’s body, putting the body parts and his clothes in the bin bags. They drove to a mountain in suburban Nanjing and dumped the bags.

No details were given in the report about how the pair were finally caught.

Feng was initially given a sentenced a suspended death in 2013, but this was later commuted to life imprisonment. His daughter’s life sentence was later reduced to 21 years and 11 months in jail, the article said.