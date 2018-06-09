A Chinese artist has spent the last two decades trecking across the north of the country to preserve the memory of its ancient temples and buildings.

In that time Lian Da has visited hundreds of rural villages and has made more than 1,000 drawings of old temples, many of which are on the verge of collapse.

Every year since 1999, the 40-year-old has spent two months of every year walking through Shanxi province recording the province’s “precious ancient heritage” to raise public awareness, according to the video media app Yitiao.

He is often forced to sleep in the wild and can go for weeks eating nothing but dried food, but Lian is adamant that his mission is worthwhile: “If I arrive a day late, it’s quite possible they [the temples] will have been demolished or fallen down, and will never be seen,” Lian said.

There is a popular saying on the mainland that the province of Shaanxi, home to the terracotta warriors, has the most heritage under the ground, but its neighbour Shanxi has the most above the ground.

Lian said he first went to Shanxi as a tourist in 1999 at the invitation of a friend who is a native of the province and was impressed by the Jinci temple complex in Taiyuan city, parts of which are 1,500 years old.

“Seeing Jinci temple, for the first time in my life, I discovered how charming China’s traditional constructions are,” he told Yitiao.

After the trip, Lian started doing some research and realised that Shanxi has more ancient buildings than any other Chinese province.

Even though he had not studied painting or drawing before, he decided to make it his mission to sketch as many of these buildings as he could.

Every spring and autumn Lian travels more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) by train from his home in the northeastern city of Dalian to Shanxi.

Then travelling by bus, pedicab, motorbike or – if needs be – on foot he explores the province carrying his equipment in his backpack.

In recent years, he has concentrated on the buildings most at risk such as old houses, memorial gateways or pavilions that are located in remote areas and are not on the authorities’ protection list.

He said he once arrived at an ancient temple and found workers were starting to demolish it for a new one to be built on the site.

Lian immediately set to work, and though he had to work through the dust, smoke and noise of the demolition he was able to make one last record of how the temple had appeared.

He also said that many people assumed he must come from a rich family to do what he did, but he denied this was the case.

He said he had to work to pay off his mortgage and raise his two daughters – although the fact that he worked for a home decorations company run by sister means he can take time of work.

But Lian said he still tried to keep his expenses below 5,000 yuan (US$780) on each trip to reduce the financial burden om his family.

He also said he could not do it without his wife’s support. “I feel a bit guilty,” Lian said, but added: “She also loves travel and we travelled a lot before we got married. In her eyes, I am cool.”