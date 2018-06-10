The bodies of two young sisters were found on a mountainside in southern China on Saturday, and their father has been arrested on suspicion of their murder, according to a local newspaper report.

The girls, aged six and four, from Liuzhou in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, were reported missing by relatives last week, Liuzhou Evening News reported on Sunday.

Police were quoted as saying that their bodies were found in a secluded hillside area just 100 metres (109 yards) from their home.

They added that the children’s 27-year-old father, identified only by his surname Wei, had been arrested in connection with the crime.

Wei had earlier been involved in a police search for the missing girls. In a media interview last week, he appeared calm and said he hoped his daughters would soon be found.

He said that he took the girls to play on the mountain on June 3. On their way home, the youngsters veered off to a playground, while he headed back to the house, he said.

About 20 minutes later, after taking a bath, he said he went looking for the girls but they were nowhere to be found.

The owner of a local grocery store said she saw Wei with the girls, when he bought them snacks at her shop several hours before their disappearance.

She described Wei as looking “nervous and weird”, the newspaper report said.

Police said that after being arrested, Wei confessed to killing his daughters and had done so because he had become embroiled in debt and had had an argument with his family.

The report did not provide any details of how the girls were killed, but said the case was under investigation.