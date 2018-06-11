Chinese man builds illegal swimming pool on tower block roof

A man who built a swimming pool on top of a six-storey housing block in southwest China has been ordered to dismantle it amid fears it could collapse and jeopardise other residents’ safety, according to media reports.

The owner of the block built the pool on the top of the building in Daguan county in Zhaotong in Yunnan province, the news website Yunnan.cn reported.

The move sparked complaints from residents and local government officials visited the site on Tuesday last week, according to the article.

They found the pool covered an area of 40 square metres and held over 40 tonnes of water.

The owner was ordered to drain the pool is now demolishing it.

He will face punishment, the report said, but no details were given.

Man secretly digs out two-storey cellar under Beijing street

Similar stories of illegal building work are regularly reported in Chinese media.

A small swimming pool built on top of a 31-storey building in Dezhou in Shandong province was forcibly demolished last year.

A man in Beijing was found last month to have dug out a two storey basement illegally under a ground floor flat. It had to be filled in amid fears the structure would collapse.