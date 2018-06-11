Explosion at Chinese gas pipeline ‘injures 24, three critically’

A gas pipeline operated by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) exploded on Sunday night in Guizhou province in southwest China, injuring 24 people, with three in critical condition, according to a posting on an official government Weibo account on Monday.

The blast occurred at 11:20pm on Sunday in the Shazi district of Qianxinan city in Guizhou province, Xinhua said. No deaths have been reported.

The same pipeline was the site of a previous explosion in July last year, which killed eight people.

Footage on Sunday night from state television showed the glare from the fire lighting up nearby buildings after the explosion.

The fire was out as of 2:30am local time on Monday, said the municipal government of Qianxinan Buyei and Miao autonomous prefecture on its official Weibo account.

The pipeline is an extension of a Myanmar-China gas line that delivers natural gas from Kyaukpyu on Myanmar’s coast to southwest China.

After the explosion, automatic safety control systems closed the pipeline, Xinhua said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, said the report, and search and rescue is continuing.

A spokesman from CNPC did not provide further details when contacted by Reuters.

A similar blast, caused by heavy rains and a landslide near the same section of pipeline in Shazi, killed eight and injured 35 in July 2017.