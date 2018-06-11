Police in southern China have set up a fund to help support a two-year-old boy whose parents were killed last week in a road accident, which he survived.

The fund has been set up by officers in Laibin in the Guangxi region and it will support him until he graduates from college, Thepaper.cn reported.

The accident happened last Thursday when the family’s electric bike was crushed under the wheels of the truck.

Video footage taken by the police shows the boy screaming for his mother as an officer tries to console him.

“I picked him up to comfort him, but he didn’t want me to and started crying, constantly calling ‘Mum, Mum’,” traffic police officer Wei Zhiwen was quoted as saying. “He wanted to hold his mother’s hand, but the scene was quite bloody so I took him away.”

The boy has two elder sisters, but no other direct relatives.

“I can’t express in words how I feel for him and want to help make him feel as safe as possible – to help him not think too much about the accident,” Wei added.

Another police officer, whose full name was not given, said officers dealt with many road accidents, but cases where both of a child’s parents were killed were rare. “We are helping to safeguard the basics in his life and to fund his studying until he graduates from university. Our entire division is taking part.”

A police video shows officers putting envelopes into a red box, with “love funding” written on the front.

The boy’s father was 45, his mother 43 and they lived in a village near Laibin, according to the news website Toutiao.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.