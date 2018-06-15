A man in northwestern China has been detained for repeatedly ramming his car into another vehicle after an argument over a parking space got out of hand, local media reported.

The incident, in Qingyang, Gansu province, happened on Tuesday afternoon when a Volkswagen Beetle and a Nissan SUV bumped into one another in a downtown parking area, video news website Kankanews.com reported on Friday.

The passenger of the Beetle – identified only as a 35-year-old man – then got out of his car to check for damage, and as he did so took a kick at the Nissan, the report said, citing a police statement.

The driver of the Nissan then got out of his car and the two men started arguing.

After a while, the dispute died down and they returned to their cars.

The Beetle passenger, however, was clearly not yet satisfied and instead of returning to the seat he had vacated, replaced his wife behind the steering wheel.

He then drove straight into the side of the stationary Nissan, stopped, reversed a little and rammed it again. In total, he struck his adversary’s vehicle seven times, the report said.

The incident was caught on camera and shared online.

In the footage, the wife of the Beetle driver can be seen trying to stop him from ramming the other car, but to no avail.

Police were called and the man was detained.

Officers were quoted as saying that his actions caused significant damage to the Nissan, disrupted traffic in the area and upset the public order.